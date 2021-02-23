Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry has recommended the imposition of 5% goods and services tax on deoiled rice bran to the GST Council to remove the anomaly in the present structure and support the industry, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The food ministry is not in favour of a second cut in the offer price of rice under the open market sale scheme, as the Centre already sells rice at a price much lower than the economic cost, senior government officials said. The government has so far disbursed 192.1 bln rupees under the third tranche of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the ongoing financial year ending March, an official said today. The disbursals benefited over 96 mln farmers in the country. The damage to onion crop in Maharashtra due to rainfall and hailstorms recently in some key growing belts of the state is negligible and is unlikely to lead to rise in wholesale prices in the near-term, says Bharat Dhigole, president of Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association.

