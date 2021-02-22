MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

February 22, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Production of castor seed in the country is likely to fall 2.6% on year to 1.90 mln tn in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to a survey conducted by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The production was pegged at 1.95 mln tn last year. India's oilmeal exports jumped 194% on year to 498,060 tn in January, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For Apr-Jan, overall exports of oilmeal recovered and provisionally came in at nearly 3.0 mln tn, up 39% from the year-ago period. Arrivals of the fresh rabi wheat crop started in the benchmark market of Indore today, almost a month ahead of the normal schedule, traders said. Traders in Madhya Pradesh have requested the state government to bring down the mandi tax rate to 0.5% again from 1.5% currently, for the benefit of farmers and traders


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 22, 2021 09:11 am

