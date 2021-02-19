Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government of West Bengal has written to the Centre seeking to buy more rice and pulses from the central pool, for the new state-sponsored canteens, senior state government officials said. Madhya Pradesh has launched a survey to assess the damage caused to standing rabi crops by recent rain and hailstorm. Mills in India produced 20.89 mln tn sugar during Oct 1-Feb 15, up 22.9% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. Sugar mills have surrendered export quota aggregating to 97,234 tn of sugar from their 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) Maximum Admissible Export Quantity, a senior government official said. The average price of chana in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) is seen rising to $600 per tn from $570 per tn pegged a month ago because of an anticipated decline in output in the current year and a likely rise in exports, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said in its February update. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences sees the country's wheat output rising nearly 120% to 33.34 mln tn in 2020-21 (AprMar) from 15.17 mln tn the previous year. Production of most crops in Karnataka, barring maize and sugarcane, is expected to decline in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, a senior state government official said. The food ministry and Food Corp of India are in talks with the railway ministry to use the empty spaces at unused rail yards to set up modernised warehouses and silos, Food Minister Piyush Goyal said in a press conference.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.