Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, El Nino-Southern Oscillation condition is likely to turn neutral by July in equatorial Pacific Ocean, the Australia Bureau of Meteorology said in an update.

February 18, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

El Nino-Southern Oscillation condition is likely to turn neutral by July in equatorial Pacific Ocean, the Australia Bureau of Meteorology said in an update. There is about 40-50% probability of above normal showers over most parts of east and central India during Apr-Jun, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in its February update. On the other hand, there is about 50-60% chance of poor showers over south India during the period. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved 3.6 bln rupees worth of projects to create agro-processing clusters and related infrastructures, according to an official release. The board of Securities and Exchange Board of India yesterday approved a post graduate programme in securities market of not less than one year offered by the National Institute of Securities Markets as an eligibility qualification for portfolio managers, investment advisers and research analysts.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 18, 2021 09:33 am

