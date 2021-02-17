MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association has sought financial assistance from the state government as mills have been facing losses and are finding it difficult to make payments to sugarcane farmers, an industry source said.

February 17, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association has sought financial assistance from the state government as mills have been facing losses and are finding it difficult to make payments to sugarcane farmers, an industry source said. The farm ministry has approved the procurement of 617,000 tn of chana by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India in Maharashtra under the price support scheme, the agency tweeted. Soymeal exports are expected to jump over three-and-half-fold on year to nearly 250,000 tn in February due to robust demand from traditional buyers, Soybean Processors' Association of India President Davish Jain said. Production of small cardamom in India in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is likely to rise around 78% to nearly 20,000 tn, an official with Spices Board India said. The government has sold 1.95 mln tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, data from the Food Corp of India showed. The government has sold 2.20 mln tn rice under the open market sale scheme since April, as per data released by the Food Corp of India. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has extended the 5% additional surveillance margin on turmeric contracts until Mar 9, according to a circular. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has made Hanumangarh in Rajasthan an additional delivery centre for guar gum and guar seed contracts, the bourse said in a circular.


TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:37 am

