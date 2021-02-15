MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India's vegetable oil imports dropped over by 8% on year to around 1.1 mln tn in January, according to SEA.

February 15, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's vegetable oil imports dropped over by 8% on year to around 1.1 mln tn in January, according to SEA. The outstanding amount to be paid to farmers in the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) sugar season is at 119.2 bln rupees as of Jan 1, Minster of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve said in Rajya Sabha. A total of 3.29 mln beneficiaries who received around 23.3 bln rupees under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana were found to be ineligible under the scheme, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha. India's average tea auction price in January was 25.5% higher on year at 151.7 rupees per kg, Tea Board of India data showed. There are about 60% chances of prevailing La Nina conditions devolving over the central Pacific Ocean till the end of May, the US Climate Prediction Centre said in its update for February. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will relaunch soybean meal futures contracts from Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 15, 2021 09:29 am

