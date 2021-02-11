MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India's soymeal exports in Oct-Jan nearly tripled on year to 950,000 tn, data from The Soybean Processors Association of India showed.

February 11, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's soymeal exports in Oct-Jan nearly tripled on year to 950,000 tn, data from The Soybean Processors Association of India showed. Soymeal exports in Oct-Jan a year ago were at 294,000 tn. The USDA has scaled up its estimate for global oilseed production in 2020-21 to 595.1 mln tn from 594.5 mln tn projected in January. Malaysia's crude palm oil output plunged 15.5% on month to 1.13 mln tn in January, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Total palm oil stocks in the country rose 4.7% on month to 1.32 mln tn. Exports of palm oil in January slumped 42.3% on month to 947,395 tn and those of biodiesel fell 76.5% on month to 10,081 tn. During Feb 1-10, exports from Malaysia rose 47% on month to 399,529 tn, according to data released by cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled up its global cotton production estimate for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 114.1 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 112.9 mln bales pegged in January.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:41 am

