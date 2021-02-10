Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sugar prices are unlikely to rise significantly in the near term due to a possible surplus of the sweetner in the domestic market, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. India is likely to witness another year of record wheat production at 115 mln tn for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) due to high acreage and better yields, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research Director Gyanendra Pratap Singh told Informist. The farm ministry has approved the procurement of 79,300 tn of masur by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India in Madhya Pradesh under the price support scheme, an official with the agency said. The government has purchased 9,708 tn of tur harvested in the 2020-21 (JulJun) kharif season from farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat under the price support scheme as of Thursday, a government official said. The government has sanctioned around 18.7 mln Kisan credit cards with an overall credit limit of over 1.76 trln rupees under the special saturation drive as of Jan 29, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. The drive began in February 2020. The Centre has approved procurement of chana, urad, and moong in Andhra Pradesh and masur in Madhya Pradesh grown during the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season under the price support scheme. Food Corp of India has rented 11 silos with capacity of 775,000 tn across the country to add to the storage space in the central pool, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve said in the Lok Sabha.

