Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The Cotton Association of India has raised its production estimate to 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) from 35.9 mln bales projected in the previous month, for the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season, the association said in a release.

February 09, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Cotton Association of India has raised its production estimate to 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) from 35.9 mln bales projected in the previous month, for the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season, the association said in a release. The government aims to provide financial aid of 2,000 rupees each to over 100 mln farmers in the third instalment of the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana this fiscal, an official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured that the existing structure of government procurement at the minimum support price will continue and also said that the Centre is open to more talks with farmer unions to break the deadlock over the recently-passes farm reform laws. Pulses imported from least-developed countries will not attract Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess, according to a notification from the finance ministry.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:59 am

