Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 9.0 mm rainfall on yesterday, 50% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.0 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 100.4 mm rainfall, 32% higher than the normal of 76.2 mm for the period, it said. • The Bihar government is considering asking the Centre to procure maize produced in the state during the rabi season to support farmers as prices have slumped over the past few months, a senior state government official said. • The government has so far bought 38.2 mln tn wheat in the 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, up 13% on year, a senior government official said. During the corresponding period last year, the Centre had procured 34.0 mln tn of wheat. • The government has deferred the implementation of a ban on 27 insecticides to Aug 15 from end of this month, according to an official notification. • National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 7,360 tn of soybean for staggered delivery against the June contract that will expire on Friday, according to data on its website. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India procured over 2,000 tn of rabi groundnut harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) in Odisha under the price support scheme, as of Saturday, an official with the agency said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 11:14 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

