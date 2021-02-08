Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The USDA has cut its estimate for India's 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) cotton output to 28.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) due to lower yields. The sugar industry has written to the food ministry seeking a solution to the problem of exports of sugar to Iran, which has not happened this season, a senior industry official said. The Food Corp of India is mulling another cut in the offer price for rice at its weekly auction programme—the open market sales scheme--to clear out stocks from the central pool, senior government officials said. The food ministry has warned sugar mills against selling the sweetener below the minimum price in the domestic market, a senior government official said. It has asked state governments to take action against defaulting mills under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Tamil Nadu government waived loans worth 121 bln rupees taken by farmers from co-operative banks, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a post on Twitter. Madhya Pradesh aims to procure 390,000 tn mustard and 137,000 tn masur harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at the minimum support price, a state government official said. The government has bought around 13,730 tn moong harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far from farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana, a government source said.

