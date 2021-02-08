MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The USDA has cut its estimate for India's 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) cotton output to 28.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) due to lower yields.

February 08, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The USDA has cut its estimate for India's 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) cotton output to 28.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) due to lower yields. The sugar industry has written to the food ministry seeking a solution to the problem of exports of sugar to Iran, which has not happened this season, a senior industry official said. The Food Corp of India is mulling another cut in the offer price for rice at its weekly auction programme—the open market sales scheme--to clear out stocks from the central pool, senior government officials said. The food ministry has warned sugar mills against selling the sweetener below the minimum price in the domestic market, a senior government official said. It has asked state governments to take action against defaulting mills under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Tamil Nadu government waived loans worth 121 bln rupees taken by farmers from co-operative banks, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a post on Twitter. Madhya Pradesh aims to procure 390,000 tn mustard and 137,000 tn masur harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season at the minimum support price, a state government official said. The government has bought around 13,730 tn moong harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far from farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana, a government source said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:43 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.