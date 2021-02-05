Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Centre is expected to purchase around 600,000 tn chana harvested in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme from farmers in Madhya Pradesh, a source said. Food Corp of India may not be able to sell rice to manufacture ethanol as the price at which the agency is offering the food grain is unviable for distillers, senior government officials said. As food prices pushed retail inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's upper bound of 6.0% for several months in 2020, everyone, including the Monetary Policy Committee, counted on a sharp correction in prices. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has scaled down its coarse grain output estimate sharply for 2020-21 to 1,467.3 mln tn from 1,471.5 mln tn as it expects a decline in maize production in the US and Ukraine due to poor weather conditions. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index rose for the eight consecutive month to 113.3 points in January, up 4.3% on month. The index was nearly 11% higher on year. The International Coffee Organization's composite indicator slightly increased in January due to concerns over supply following cyclones in the Central America region, it said in a report. The water level in 128 key reservoirs was at 61% of the total storage capacity, according to Central Water Commission data. The level was 10% lower on year at 105.239 bcm as of yesterday. However, it was 23% higher than the average for the past 10 years.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.