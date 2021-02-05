MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The Centre is expected to purchase around 600,000 tn chana harvested in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme from farmers in Madhya Pradesh, a source said.

February 05, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Centre is expected to purchase around 600,000 tn chana harvested in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme from farmers in Madhya Pradesh, a source said. Food Corp of India may not be able to sell rice to manufacture ethanol as the price at which the agency is offering the food grain is unviable for distillers, senior government officials said. As food prices pushed retail inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's upper bound of 6.0% for several months in 2020, everyone, including the Monetary Policy Committee, counted on a sharp correction in prices. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization has scaled down its coarse grain output estimate sharply for 2020-21 to 1,467.3 mln tn from 1,471.5 mln tn as it expects a decline in maize production in the US and Ukraine due to poor weather conditions. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index rose for the eight consecutive month to 113.3 points in January, up 4.3% on month. The index was nearly 11% higher on year. The International Coffee Organization's composite indicator slightly increased in January due to concerns over supply following cyclones in the Central America region, it said in a report. The water level in 128 key reservoirs was at 61% of the total storage capacity, according to Central Water Commission data. The level was 10% lower on year at 105.239 bcm as of yesterday. However, it was 23% higher than the average for the past 10 years.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 5, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.