Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its forecast for global prices in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) due to lower production estimate and firm demand in its February report. Crushing of mustard seed in the country fell 16.7% on year to 300,000 tn in January, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. In December, mills had crushed 450,000 tn of the oilseed. After nine years, the government is planning to restart procurement of masur and maize grown in the rabi season of 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) in Bihar under the price support scheme, a source close to the development said. The average wholesale prices of onion have risen a little over 23% on week in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, because of a decline in arrivals in market yards for auctions, traders said. Private cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri has pegged Malaysia's palm oil exports at around 1.1 mln tn for January, down 36% from the previous month.

