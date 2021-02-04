MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its forecast for global prices in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) due to lower production estimate and firm demand in its February report.

February 04, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its forecast for global prices in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) due to lower production estimate and firm demand in its February report. Crushing of mustard seed in the country fell 16.7% on year to 300,000 tn in January, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. In December, mills had crushed 450,000 tn of the oilseed. After nine years, the government is planning to restart procurement of masur and maize grown in the rabi season of 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) in Bihar under the price support scheme, a source close to the development said. The average wholesale prices of onion have risen a little over 23% on week in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, because of a decline in arrivals in market yards for auctions, traders said. Private cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri has pegged Malaysia's palm oil exports at around 1.1 mln tn for January, down 36% from the previous month.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Feb 4, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.