Geojit's report on Agri Picks

So far, the government has procured 6,986 tn of tur harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra under the price support scheme, a government official said. Tea Board India plans to use the higher budgetary allocation for the next financial year starting April to clear nearly 2 bln rupees, or 57%, of the 3.5-bln-rupee subsidy dues to tea plantation companies, Chairman P.K. Bezboruah told Informist. La Nina conditions have crossed their peak and are likely to weaken by June, the Australia Bureau of Meteorology said in an update. The total area under rabi maize in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) crop year fell 3.1% on year to 1.7 mln ha, farm ministry data showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 6.9 mln ha, 10.6% higher on year, in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown chana across 11.2 mln ha, up 4.4% on year during the ongoing 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, data from the farm ministry showed. This is the final data for the season released by the ministry. India's rabi wheat acreage was up 3% on year at 34.6 mln ha as of Thursday, the farm ministry's data showed. The farm ministry has asked National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to ready itself to procure chana grown in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) from farmers in Madhya Pradesh under the price support scheme, the agency tweeted. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has delivered 70 tn rubber on the settlement of its first-month expiry in January contract, the bourse said in a release. The government has procured nearly 59.9 mln tn paddy so far in 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up over 17.9% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop.

