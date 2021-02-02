Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In the Union Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today proposed customs duty of 5% on cotton and 10% on cotton waste. She also proposed an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess of 5% on cotton, taking the overall customs duty to 10%. Customs duty on raw silk and silk yarn or yarn spun from silk waste has been increased to 15% from 10% earlier. The changes in rates will come into effect from Tuesday. In the Union Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), the government hiked the overall effective import duty on crude palm oil to 35.75%. No major changes is seen in effective crude soyoil duty and crude sunflower oil. The government also imposed agriculture infrastructure and development cess on some pulses and to protect the consumers of likely high prices due to the imposition of the cess, it has further trimmed the basic import duties of the pulses--peas, kabuli chana, Bengal gram, masur--to 10%. When, import duties of all these pulses were slashed to 10%, the new agri cess varies from 20% to 50%. The agri cess on peas is 40%, Kabuli chana is 30%, Bengal gram or desi chana is 50% and 20% is on masur. Overall effective duties in these pulses will remain same. The effective import duty on peas is 50%, Kabuli chana 60%, Bengal gram or desi chana 60% and masur 30%.

