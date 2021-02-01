Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The UK-based Cotton Outlook has marginally raised its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) by 32,000 tn to 24.02 mln tn in its January report. The estimate has been scaled up largely due to upward revision in production in China. The Economic Survey for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) reiterated the need to raise the central issue price of food grains under the national food security plan to manage the Centre's ballooning food subsidy bill. The government has procured nearly 59.4 mln tn paddy so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up over 19% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. A surge in tea prices on the back of pandemic-led disruptions and steady domestic demand may drive up the profitability of tea companies by 300 basis points on year in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), according to CRISIL Ratings. Uttar Pradesh should make efforts to increase output of maize in the state to help meet the requirement of ethanol production in the country for energy conservation, a government release said quoting Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. The government has reduced the base import prices of some edible oils by $20- $38 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

