Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has raised the minimum support price for ball copra to 10,600 rupees per 100 kg for the current year from 10,300 rupees in 2020, according to an official release. The government has procured nearly 58.8 mln tn paddy so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 20.3% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. India's castor oil exports rose 72.7% on year to 62,055 tn in December, according to Solvent Extractors' Association of India data. Exports were at 35,931 tn last December. The Centre will compensate poultry farmers whose birds, eggs, and poultry feed were culled by state agencies in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu, an official release said. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to lay down necessary guidelines for the launch of electricity futures on its platforms, the exchange said at a webinar.

