MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The government has raised the minimum support price for ball copra to 10,600 rupees per 100 kg for the current year from 10,300 rupees in 2020, according to an official release.

January 28, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has raised the minimum support price for ball copra to 10,600 rupees per 100 kg for the current year from 10,300 rupees in 2020, according to an official release. The government has procured nearly 58.8 mln tn paddy so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 20.3% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. India's castor oil exports rose 72.7% on year to 62,055 tn in December, according to Solvent Extractors' Association of India data. Exports were at 35,931 tn last December. The Centre will compensate poultry farmers whose birds, eggs, and poultry feed were culled by state agencies in an effort to contain the spread of bird flu, an official release said. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to lay down necessary guidelines for the launch of electricity futures on its platforms, the exchange said at a webinar.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 28, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.