Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has provided financial aid of 2,000 rupees each to around 94.2 mln farmers so far as the third instalment under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a government official said. Area under rabi maize fell 2.1% on year to 1.6 mln ha as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.4 mln ha, 7.3% higher on year, in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. India's rabi field pea area fell 2.7% on year to 1.06 mln ha as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown wheat across 34.5 mln ha, up over 3% on year, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. The government has procured 58.3 mln tn paddy so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 20.5% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop.

