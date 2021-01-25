MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The National Commodities & Derivatives Exchanges will relaunch soybean meal contracts in February, sources said today, adding that they had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

January 25, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Commodities & Derivatives Exchanges will relaunch soybean meal contracts in February, sources said today, adding that they had received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Madhya Pradesh will kick off a near month-long drive to register farmers for procurement of wheat harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season from Monday, a senior official with the state government said. The government has bought around 12,073 tn key pulses harvested in the 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana through its nodal agency National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India as of Tuesday, an agency official said. Farmers started to bring the new coriander crop to Ramganj, a key market for the spice in Rajasthan, traders said. High moisture content in the fresh arrivals, however, kept demand subdued. Farmer unions have rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 18 months and reiterated their demand of a complete repeal of the three contentious Acts. This information was given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint body of several farmer unions. The finance ministry held the customary 'halwa ceremony' ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) on Feb 1.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 25, 2021 10:13 am

