Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India yesterday received 9.1 mm rainfall, 44% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.3 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 91.4 mm rainfall, 30% higher than the normal of 70.2 mm for the period.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India yesterday received 9.1 mm rainfall, 44% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.3 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 91.4 mm rainfall, 30% higher than the normal of 70.2 mm for the period. • The state-run Cotton Corp of India is considering exporting stocks procured in 2018-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing years to Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam, Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Agarwal said. • Firm demand for mustard oil in the domestic market, lower imports, and a smaller crop are seen pushing mustard prices over the crucial mark of 5,000 rupees per 100 kg in a month, market participants said. • The Punjab government has written to the Centre, urging that benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana be extended by six months due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, according to an official press release. • India must produce only 25-26 mln tn of sugar in the next 2-3 years to help clear the current surplus, said Sanjay Awasthi, president at The Sugar Technologists' Association of India in a webinar. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has bought 531,975 tn of tur from seven states as of Saturday, an official with the agency said. The crop was produced in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) kharif season. • The International Energy Agency said it expects global demand for oil to fall by 8.1 mln barrels per day in 2020 and now sees demand at 91.7 mln bpd. This is an upward revision of 500,000 bpd from its estimate in May as several countries have eased restrictions that were imposed to curb spread of novel coronavirus.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

