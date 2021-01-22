Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In a bid to push sugar exports, the government will review the performance of mills on a quarterly basis through 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) and reallocate the export quota of those found lacking. The first such review would be conducted by the food ministry in February. A massive fire broke out at an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd's Manjiri plant on the outskirts of Pune today, a company official said. No immediate casualty has been reported. The government has procured 284,578 tn oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (JulJun) kharif season from farmers in six states at the minimum support price as of Tuesday, a government official said. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, on Tuesday, kicked off procurement of tur harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Karnataka, an official with the agency said. The government has procured 57.5 mln tn paddy so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 23.4% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop.

