Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India is likely to produce around 10 mln tn of mustard in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), up 35% from a year ago due to higher acreage and favourable weather conditions, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The International Grains Council has scaled down its estimate for global maize production in 2020-21 to 1,133 mln tn from the 1,146 mln tn projected in November. The Centre has allowed sugar mills to exchange their Maximum Admissible Export Quantity with the quantity of monthly release quota with mills, which are willing to take the additional quantity for exports, the food ministry said in a notification. There are about 95% chances of La Nina conditions prevailing in the central Pacific Ocean region till March, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of the Columbia University said in its January report. In a major breakthrough in the deadlock with farmers, the Centre today said it is ready to defer the implementation of three recent agriculture laws for oneand-a-half years. The government will wait for the Supreme Court-appointed panel to arrive at a solution to the crisis sparked by the recently-enacted laws.

