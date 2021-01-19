MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Mills in India produced 14.3 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Jan 15, up nearly 31% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

January 19, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Mills in India produced 14.3 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Jan 15, up nearly 31% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. Farmers have sown chana across 10.9 mln ha, up 3.5% on year, so far in the rabi season, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.3 mln ha, 6.7% higher on year, in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. The area under rabi maize in the country was 4.9% lower on year at 1.5 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. The Centre said that so far, avian influenza had spread to 14 states in India, with nine confirming the flu in crows, migratory and wild birds, and five reporting infection in poultry birds. The government has procured 56.6 mln tn of paddy so far in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 24.7% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown kharif crop in the country.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 19, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.