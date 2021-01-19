Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Mills in India produced 14.3 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Jan 15, up nearly 31% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. Farmers have sown chana across 10.9 mln ha, up 3.5% on year, so far in the rabi season, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.3 mln ha, 6.7% higher on year, in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. The area under rabi maize in the country was 4.9% lower on year at 1.5 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. The Centre said that so far, avian influenza had spread to 14 states in India, with nine confirming the flu in crows, migratory and wild birds, and five reporting infection in poultry birds. The government has procured 56.6 mln tn of paddy so far in the 2020-21 (OctSep) kharif marketing season, up 24.7% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown kharif crop in the country.

