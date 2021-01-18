MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Imports of black pepper into India are likely to have risen 40.9% on month to 2,310.3 tn in December as domestic traders stepped up purchases due to lower prices in Vietnam, trade sources.

January 18, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Imports of black pepper into India are likely to have risen 40.9% on month to 2,310.3 tn in December as domestic traders stepped up purchases due to lower prices in Vietnam, trade sources. Traders are likely to export around 50,000 tn wheat to Myanmar at $210-$220 per tn, free on board, market sources said. The shipment will depart from Kandla port in a few days, they added. Madhya Pradesh has procured over 3.9 mln tn of key kharif crops jowar, bajra, and paddy harvested so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, a state farm department official said The US Climate Prediction Centre sees 55% chances of neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation conditions over east-central Pacific Ocean emerging in Apr-Jun, the agency said in its latest update.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:09 am

