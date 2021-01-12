MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The emergence of bird flu has come as a fresh jolt to the poultry industry in India just as the sector was on the way to make a full recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

January 12, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The emergence of bird flu has come as a fresh jolt to the poultry industry in India just as the sector was on the way to make a full recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaysia's crude palm oil output plunged 10.6% on month to 1.33 mln tn in December, data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. India's soymeal exports in December jumped nearly three-fold on year to 268,000 tn, data from The Soybean Processors Association of India showed. The government has so far bought 53.3 mln tn paddy, up 26.5% on year, in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, it said in a release. Farmers have sown chana across 10.8 mln ha in the rabi season so far, up 4.4% on year, the farm ministry data showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.3 mln ha, up 7.1% on year, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season so far, data from the farm ministry showed.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:36 am

