Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Madhya Pradesh has procured over 3.3 mln tn of key kharif crops--jowar, bajra, and paddy--harvested so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, a state farm department official said. The government has bought 52.6 mln tn paddy in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season so far, up 27.1% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest grown kharif crop. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department to set up infrastructure at block levels across the state for procurement of paddy from farmers at the minimum support price of 1,868 rupees per 100 kg, the Chief Minister's Office said in a Twitter post. The eighth round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers ended inconclusive with both the sides sticking to their stand. The next round of meeting is scheduled for Jan 15. Farmers across the country have sown rabi crops over 64.4 mln ha, up over 2.6% on year, as of today, according to farm ministry data.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.