Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India yesterday received 6.5 mm rainfall, 7% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. The southwest monsoon covered Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand and entered the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department said. The monsoon current has also covered more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. • Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced over 2.5 mln tn sugar during the second fortnight of May, up 36.2% from 1.87 mln tn produced a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. • Farmers have sown kharif crops over 9.26 mln ha as of Friday, compared with 8.17 mln ha in the year-ago period, according to data released by the farm ministry. • Farmers in the country have sown soybean across 22,700 ha as of Thursday, down 39% from a year ago period, as per data from the farm ministry. • Farmers in India have sown cotton across 1.9 mln ha, up 24% from a year ago, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) as of Thursday. • India's sowing of soybean, its largest oilseed crop, has kicked off on a weak note, but it is early days yet. If monsoon rains pan out as predicted, not only will the acreage top last year's level even the yield would be higher, said V.S. Bhatia, director of Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Indian Institute of Soybean Research. • Sugarcane acreage in the country was at 4.8 mln ha as of Thursday, up 1.3% compared with the previous year, according to the farm ministry's latest report for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun). • Farmers across the country had sown kharif bajra over 1.72 mln ha as of Wednesday, compared with only 6,000 ha a year ago, according to data from the farm ministry. • The acreage under maize was at 391,300 ha as of Thursday, up nearly 7% on year, according to the latest data from the farm ministry.

