App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India yesterday received 6.5 mm rainfall, 7% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India yesterday received 6.5 mm rainfall, 7% higher than the weighted normal average of 6.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. The southwest monsoon covered Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand and entered the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh today, the India Meteorological Department said. The monsoon current has also covered more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. • Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced over 2.5 mln tn sugar during the second fortnight of May, up 36.2% from 1.87 mln tn produced a year ago, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. • Farmers have sown kharif crops over 9.26 mln ha as of Friday, compared with 8.17 mln ha in the year-ago period, according to data released by the farm ministry. • Farmers in the country have sown soybean across 22,700 ha as of Thursday, down 39% from a year ago period, as per data from the farm ministry. • Farmers in India have sown cotton across 1.9 mln ha, up 24% from a year ago, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) as of Thursday. • India's sowing of soybean, its largest oilseed crop, has kicked off on a weak note, but it is early days yet. If monsoon rains pan out as predicted, not only will the acreage top last year's level even the yield would be higher, said V.S. Bhatia, director of Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Indian Institute of Soybean Research. • Sugarcane acreage in the country was at 4.8 mln ha as of Thursday, up 1.3% compared with the previous year, according to the farm ministry's latest report for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun). • Farmers across the country had sown kharif bajra over 1.72 mln ha as of Wednesday, compared with only 6,000 ha a year ago, according to data from the farm ministry. • The acreage under maize was at 391,300 ha as of Thursday, up nearly 7% on year, according to the latest data from the farm ministry.



For all commodities report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:57 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

Coronavirus pandemic | 375 renowned personalities urge Modi govt to release political prisoners

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

WHO expects China to share genetic sequences from resurgence of coronavirus

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.