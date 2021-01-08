MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

January 08, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has offered discount of 5-10% on chana produced in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, and subsequently procured by the agency at the minimum support price for that year, according to its website. The minimum support price for chana was 4,875 rupees per 100 kg. Sri Lanka's tea exports fell 7.8% on year to 20.2 mln kg in November, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Coffee output in India in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season is estimated nearly 15% higher at 342,000 tn, according to data by Coffee Board of India. The Cotton Association of India has marginally scaled up its estimate for production to 35.9 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) for the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season, from 35.6 mln bales projected in the previous month, the association said in a release. India's tea exports during Jan-Oct declined 18.2% on year to 170.80 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. Tea production in India fell 15.2% on month to nearly 149.0 mln kg in November, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Apr-Nov, production reached 1,107.33 mln kg. Crushing of mustard seed in the country fell 18.2% on year to 450,000 tn in December, data from the Mustard Oil Producers Association of India showed. In November, mills crushed 500,000 tn of the oilseed.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 8, 2021 09:23 am

