Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are finding it tough to pay cane farmers remunerative prices as low sugar recovery this season has pushed up the cost of production, according to Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association.

January 07, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are finding it tough to pay cane farmers remunerative prices as low sugar recovery this season has pushed up the cost of production, according to Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mills Association. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, reached a deal late on Tuesday to keep oil production levels largely steady through February and March, the cartel said in a press release The Supreme Court said it would hear on Monday cases challenging new the farm laws, along with the petitions dealing with protests by farmers against the laws. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has bought around 10,620 tn of key pulses harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana as of Monday, an official with the agency said. The government has so far bought 50.6 mln tn paddy, up 24.9% on year, in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown kharif crop in the country. An internal working group of the Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed changing the maximum tenure of the heads of stock exchanges and depositories to three terms of three years each from two terms of five years each. An internal panel of the Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed significant softening of the ownership norms for stock exchanges and depositories.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:28 am

