Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Mills in India produced 11.02 mln tn sugar during Oct-Dec, up nearly 42% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. India's castor oil exports rose by 9.7% on year to 44,831 tn in November, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Farmers in the country have sown rabi rice over 1.48 mln ha as of Thursday, down 4% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.2 mln ha, up 8.7% on year, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown chana across 10.6 mln ha in the rabi season so far, up 5.8% on year, farm ministry data showed. Farmers have sown wheat across 32.5 mln ha, up 3.6% on year, as of Thursday, farm ministry data showed. The seventh round of talks between farmers and the Centre over the scrapping of the new farm laws held yesterday ended in a deadlock. The next meet is scheduled to be held on Friday.

