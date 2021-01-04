MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Traders have signed a deal to exports around 100,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $220-$230 per tn free on board, market participants said.

January 04, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Traders have signed a deal to exports around 100,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $220-$230 per tn free on board, market participants said. Unemployment in urban areas jumped to a four-quarter high of 9.1% in the first quarter of 2020, which saw a week of the nationwide lockdown, data released today by the National Statistical Office showed. Farmers' outfits will march into New Delhi on Jan 26, Republic Day, if the Centre does not accept their demand for repeal of the three farm laws and a legal mechanism for minimum support price, said Avik Saha, convener of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. The government has so far bought 48.7 mln tn of paddy, up 24.9% on year, in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown kharif crop in the country. Mills in north continued to increase prices because of a smaller sales quota for January, traders said. The government set a monthly sales quota of 2.0 mln tn, as against 2.15 mln tn in the previous month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:21 am

