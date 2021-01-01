MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The government has set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in January at 2.0 mln tn, lower than 2.15 mln tn for December, the food ministry said in a notification.

Broker Research
January 01, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in January at 2.0 mln tn, lower than 2.15 mln tn for December, the food ministry said in a notification. The government may set the limit for sugar that mills can sell in January at 2.0 mln tn, lower than 2.15 mln tn set for December, a senior government official said. The Kerala Assembly has passed a unanimous resolution against the newlyenacted central farm laws and termed the laws as anti-farmer and against the interest of the consumers, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet. The government has deferred the date for obtaining a Certificate of Inspection to export rice to some European countries until Jul 1. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has further cut its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.0 mln tn from 24.2 mln tn projected in November, the agency said in its December report. The government has raised the base import prices of some edible oils by $18- $74 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 1, 2021 02:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.