Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has set the cap for sugar that mills can sell in January at 2.0 mln tn, lower than 2.15 mln tn for December, the food ministry said in a notification. The government may set the limit for sugar that mills can sell in January at 2.0 mln tn, lower than 2.15 mln tn set for December, a senior government official said. The Kerala Assembly has passed a unanimous resolution against the newlyenacted central farm laws and termed the laws as anti-farmer and against the interest of the consumers, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet. The government has deferred the date for obtaining a Certificate of Inspection to export rice to some European countries until Jul 1. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has further cut its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.0 mln tn from 24.2 mln tn projected in November, the agency said in its December report. The government has raised the base import prices of some edible oils by $18- $74 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

