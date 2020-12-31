Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Union Cabinet today approved a modified interest subvention scheme for grain-based ethanol distilleries to increase ethanol production and meet the 20% ethanol-petrol blending target, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The government has sold 1.15 mln tn of rice under the open market sale scheme since April, as per data released by the Food Corp of India. The government has sold 736,980 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, data by the Food Corp of India showed. Paddy output in Andhra Pradesh in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season is seen falling nearly 4% to 13.1 mln tn due to a decline in acreage and productivity, according to the farm department's second advance estimate. In the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season so far, the government has bought 47.2 mln tn of paddy, up 24.8% on year. Paddy is India's largest grown kharif crop. The meeting between the government and farmers today progressed well, and they have reached a consensus on some issues, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

