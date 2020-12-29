Geojit's report on Agri Picks

For the second time in less than a week, the Centre has invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks to end the deadlock over three recent agricultural laws. It has proposed to hold the discussions at 1400 IST on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The sugar export subsidy of 35 bln rupees for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), stable domestic demand, higher cane diversion towards ethanol and its higher prices will increase the operating margin of sugar mills by 100-200 basis points in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), CRISIL said in a report. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Nov were at around 7.0 mln tn, up 123% from the year-ago period, according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 7.2 mln ha, up 9.2% on year, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown chana across 10.28 mln ha in the ongoing rabi season so far, up 8% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Area under rabi maize across the country was 7.4% lower on year at 1.2 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.