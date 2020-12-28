Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian traders are likely to export around 50,000 tn of maize to Bangladesh under deals signed last month, market participants said. The exports will take place at Visakhapatnam in the next few days at $190-$200 per tn free on board. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has purchased around 9,118 tn of key pulses harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana as of Monday, an official with the agency said. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India will launch futures contracts of rubber for January, February, March and April today. The Centre is willing to talk to protesting farmers over their reservations against the three farm laws and clear the air over the Acts, Vivek Agarwal, joint secretary of farm department, said in a letter to farmers. The government has so far bought 43.6 mln tn paddy in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up nearly 24% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. Water level in 123 key reservoirs was at 74% of the total storage capacity, according to Central Water Commission data. The level was 8% lower on year at 127.728 bcm as of today. However, it was 19% higher than the average of the past 10 years.

