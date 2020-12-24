Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Traders are expected to export around 40,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $210- $220 per tn free on board, market sources said. The government will continue to provide 50% transport subsidy for all fruits and vegetables, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a release on Tuesday. The government has procured 200,582 tn of oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in six states at minimum support price as of Monday, an official with the agency said. Exports of spices from India during Apr-Sep rose 19% on year to 700,150 tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In value terms, they were up 16% at 122.7 bln rupees.

