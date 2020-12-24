MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Traders are expected to export around 40,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $210- $220 per tn free on board, market sources said.

December 24, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government will continue to provide 50% transport subsidy for all fruits and vegetables, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a release on Tuesday. The government has procured 200,582 tn of oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in six states at minimum support price as of Monday, an official with the agency said. Exports of spices from India during Apr-Sep rose 19% on year to 700,150 tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In value terms, they were up 16% at 122.7 bln rupees.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:43 am

