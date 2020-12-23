MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

December 23, 2020 / 02:36 PM IST
Representative image

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


It has only been a week since the Centre announced the sugar export subsidy policy for the ongoing season and Indian sugar traders have signed deals to export nearly 615,000 tn sugar, according to various trade sources. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today requested that the government provide bilateral safeguard duty on imports of palm oil from southeast Asian countries, under free trade pacts from 2021. Madhya Pradesh has procured over 1.4 mln tn of key kharif crops--jowar, bajra, and paddy--harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) so far under the price support scheme, a state farm department official said . Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said that the three new farm laws have been envisaged to benefit farmers and transform India's agriculture sector.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 23, 2020 02:36 pm

