Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The southwest monsoon current has covered the whole of Tamil Nadu and reached northeastern states, the India Meteorological Department said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The southwest monsoon current has covered the whole of Tamil Nadu and reached northeastern states, the India Meteorological Department said. Acreage under cotton across India so far in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is higher by 24% at 1.7 mln ha as farmers in the northern states have brought more area under the fibre crop. These states include Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. Officials from India and Pakistan are likely to meet later this month to chalk out a plan to tackle the menace of locusts in both the countries, a senior official with the Locust Warning Organization said. Already hurt by weak demand from global markets over the past few quarters, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation for the guar industry all the more stickier. The Centre has agreed to take back over 1.0 mln tn of rice procured by the Chhattisgarh government in the central pool, senior government officials said. The food ministry has requested the Prime Minister's Office to extend the buffer stock subsidy scheme for sugar by a year to 2020-21 (Aug-Jul), a senior government official said. The government has allocated 40 bln rupees to states for increasing the efficient use of water through micro irrigation technologies in farms. The allocation will come through the 'Per Drop More Crop' component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar). The government procured 730,052 tn of mustard harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) across five states as of Monday under the price support scheme, a government official said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 11, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

