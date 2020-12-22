Geojit's report on Agri Picks

La Nina conditions prevailing over east-central Pacific Ocean are likely to continue till the end of winter, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in a report. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has raised its estimates for dry peas output for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) in the country to around 4.6 mln tn, against its earlier view of 4.4 mln tn. Farmers in the country have sown groundnut across 308,400 ha in the ongoing 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, down 8.1% from the year-ago period, as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown chana across 9.8 mln ha in the ongoing 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far, up 10% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Area under rabi maize across the country was down 5.9% on year at 1.04 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. India's 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) mustard acreage was up 8.4% on year at 7 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.

