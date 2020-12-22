MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, La Nina conditions prevailing over east-central Pacific Ocean are likely to continue till the end of winter, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in a report.

December 22, 2020 / 10:33 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


La Nina conditions prevailing over east-central Pacific Ocean are likely to continue till the end of winter, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society of Columbia University said in a report. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has raised its estimates for dry peas output for 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) in the country to around 4.6 mln tn, against its earlier view of 4.4 mln tn. Farmers in the country have sown groundnut across 308,400 ha in the ongoing 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, down 8.1% from the year-ago period, as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers in the country have sown chana across 9.8 mln ha in the ongoing 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season so far, up 10% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Area under rabi maize across the country was down 5.9% on year at 1.04 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed. India's 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) mustard acreage was up 8.4% on year at 7 mln ha as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 22, 2020 10:33 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.