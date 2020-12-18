MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India's tea exports during Jan-Sep declined 19.2% on year to 151.13 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India.

December 18, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's tea exports during Jan-Sep declined 19.2% on year to 151.13 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. Tea production in India fell by 6.5% on month to 175.78 mln kg in October, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Apr-Oct, production reached 958.34 mln kg. Madhya Pradesh government will distribute 16 bln rupees to more than 3.5 mln farmers from Friday as a relief measure due to crop damage during 2020-21 (Jul -Jun). The government has procured 163,755 tn of oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in six states under the price support scheme as of Tuesday, an official with the agency said. The government extended the relaxation in fumigation norms for imported onion till Jan 31 to check higher prices in the domestic market, an official release said. The Centre ruled out the possibility of not implementing the new farm laws to smoothen the negotiation process with the protesting farmers. Mills across the country produced 7.38 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Dec 15, up over 61% from the year-ago period, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 18, 2020 09:55 am

