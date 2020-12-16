Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note to offer subsidy of 6 rupees per kg on export of up to 6 mln tn of sugar during 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), two senior government officials close to the development said. The vaccination programmes will not impact oil demand anytime soon as it will take several months for a critical mass of global population to be immune to COVID-19, the International Energy Agency said. The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India called for an early resolution of the protests by farmers against the three new farm laws, saying the agitation was leading to a daily loss of 35 bln rupees to the exchequer. India's vegetable oil imports plunged 2.7% on year to around 1.1 mln tn in November, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the proposal of allowing mills to export 6 mln tn sugar during 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) with a subsidy of 6 rupees per kg on Wednesday, several senior government officials close to the development confirmed yesterday.

