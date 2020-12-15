Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to increase the import duty on crude palm oil back to 37.5% from the current 27.5% before February to safeguard interests of domestic oilseeds farmers. The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries has pegged the global rubber output in 2021 at 13.67 mln tn, it said in its monthly report. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange is set to relaunch trading on the futures contracts of gur from Tuesday. The Assam government has approved the withdrawal of agricultural income tax on the tea industry for three financial years starting the current one. India's wholesale inflation inched up to a nine-month high of 1.55% in November from 1.48% the previous month, data released today by the commerce and industry ministry showed. India's rabi urad acreage was 424,588 ha, up 7.4% on year, as of Wednesday, farm ministry data showed. As of Wednesday, farmers across the country had sown rabi chana across 9.1 mln ha, up 12.9% on year, farm ministry data showed. Farmers in the country have sown mustard across 6.8 mln ha, up 8.8% on year, in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season as of Thursday, data from the farm ministry showed.

