Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The food ministry has cut the proposed subsidy on sugar exports by over a third to 6.0 rupees per kg, to help get an approval from the finance ministry, two senior government officials said. Production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region was up 22.6% at 427,000 tn, against 348,000 tn a year ago, in the second fortnight of November, the country's sugarcane industry association, known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has purchased around 7,628 tn of key pulses harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana as of Wednesday, an official with the agency said. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global oilseed production for 2020-21 to 595.7 mln tn from the 597.3 mln tn projected in November, largely due to reduced crops.There are near 100% chances of the La Nina condition continuing in the central Pacific Ocean till March, the US Climate Prediction Centre said in its December update. The condition may start to weaken after March, it said. BSE Ltd has launched an electronic spot platform--BSE E-Agricultural Markets Ltd--for trading of agricultural commodities, the exchange said. The US Department of Agriculture has cut its estimate for global cotton output for 2020-21 to 113.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 116.1 mln bales pegged in November as production is likely to fall in the US, India and Pakistan. The US Department of Agriculture has raised its estimate for global wheat consumption for 2020-21 to 757.8 mln tn from 752.7 mln tn pegged last month as usage of the crop is likely to rise in China, Australia and the European Union. Farmers across the country have sown rabi crops over 50.7 mln ha, up 3.9% from a year ago, according to farm ministry data.

