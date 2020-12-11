PlusFinancial Times
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,Malaysia's crude palm oil output plunged 13.5% on month to 1.49 mln tn in November, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

Dec 11, 2020 / 12:20 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia's crude palm oil output plunged 13.5% on month to 1.49 mln tn in November, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Total palm oil stock in the country fell 0.6% on month to 1.56 mln tn. Exports of palm oil in November declined 22.2% on month at 1.3 mln tn and those of biodiesel fell 10.2% on month to 20,305 tn. Unattractive prices in spot markets and poor procurement in a few states in the last marketing season are likely to hit wheat acreage in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) as farmers are seen shifting to crops such as mustard and chana, which offer better returns. Water level in 123 key reservoirs across the country was at 78% of the total storage capacity, according to Central Water Commission data. The government today reiterated that it is open to more discussions with farmers' unions, urging them to consider the changes it has proposed to the new agricultural laws. This comes a day after several farmers' associations rejected a proposal by the government and decided to intensify protests against the laws.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 11, 2020 09:50 am

