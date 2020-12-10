PlusFinancial Times
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,The UK-based Cotton Outlook has further cut its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.2 mln tn from 24.4 mln tn projected in October, the agency said in its November report.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:17 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The UK-based Cotton Outlook has further cut its estimate for global output in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) to 24.2 mln tn from 24.4 mln tn projected in October, the agency said in its November report. Indian traders have signed deals to export around 100,000 tn of maize to Bangladesh, market participants said. The traders are likely to export the maize at $190-$200 per tn, free on board, they said. Farmers' unions have turned down the government's 20-page draft proposal focusing on amendment of the new farm laws, insisting on their rollback. Madhya Pradesh has so far procured 727,115 tn of key kharif crops—-jowar, bajra, and paddy--harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, an official with the state department said. Adamant on their demand for rollback of the three new farm laws, farmers refused to consider a proposal of amendment offered by Home Minister Amit Shah at a late night meeting on Tuesday. India's soymeal exports in November jumped nearly 144% on year to 200,000 tn, data from The Soybean Processors Association of India showed. With the government reluctant to withdraw the new three farm laws, farmers have decided to intensify their protests across the country and have called for a nationwide 'dharna' on Monday. government has so far bought 35.6 mln tn of paddy from farmers in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 20.4% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown crop in the kharif season.

For all commodities report, click here

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:44 am

