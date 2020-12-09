Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has sold 1.1 mln tn of rice under the open market sale scheme since April, as per data released by Food Corp of India. Of the 1.1 mln tn sold, states have bought 1.06 mln tn and private buyers 40,480 tn. The government has sold 672,420 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, data by the Food Corp of India showed. So far in December, the government has sold 21,750 tn wheat only to state governments. The government has procured 113,745 tn of oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in six states under the price support scheme, an official with the agency said. The government has so far bought nearly 35 mln tn of paddy from farmers in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 19.8% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown crop in the kharif season.

