PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit,The government has sold 1.1 mln tn of rice under the open market sale scheme since April, as per data released by Food Corp of India.

Dec 9, 2020 / 12:11 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has sold 1.1 mln tn of rice under the open market sale scheme since April, as per data released by Food Corp of India. Of the 1.1 mln tn sold, states have bought 1.06 mln tn and private buyers 40,480 tn. The government has sold 672,420 tn wheat under the open market sale scheme since April, data by the Food Corp of India showed. So far in December, the government has sold 21,750 tn wheat only to state governments. The government has procured 113,745 tn of oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season from farmers in six states under the price support scheme, an official with the agency said. The government has so far bought nearly 35 mln tn of paddy from farmers in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 19.8% on year, according to an official release. Paddy is the largest grown crop in the kharif season.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:12 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.