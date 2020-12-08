Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cotton Association of India has scaled down its estimate for exports to 5.4 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) for the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season, from 6.0 mln bales projected in the previous month. In the current marketing year, India has shipped around 1.2 mln bales up to Nov 30. The association has maintained its output estimate at 35.6 mln bales. A day ahead of the nationwide shutdown called by farmers to protest the Centre's new farm laws, several trade bodies and traders have offered their support to the agitation. Traders in Rajasthan are also supporting the farmers' Bharat Bandh tomorrow (Tuesday) and all 247 Agricultural Produce Market Committees will remain shut in the state. The Centre has asked Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to add extra space to their granaries amid a looming storage space shortage, senior government officials said. The government has asked Food Corp of India to transfer nearly 10,000 tn of tur that it procured under the price support scheme, to create buffer, a senior government official said. The domestic poultry industry has bounced back smartly since June and this, supported by improved realisations and lower feed prices, will enable it to be profitable in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar)according to a report by rating agency ICRA.

