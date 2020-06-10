Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia has decided to exempt palm oil and its derivatives completely from export duty during Jul-Dec as part of plans to support industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reports. The acreage of cotton in Gujarat is expected to shrink at least 10% in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) despite higher minimum support prices as farmers are likely to shift to more lucrative crops like groundnut amid a dim demand outlook due to COVID19 pandemic, industry experts say. The government could procure 53.0 mln tn of rice in 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), higher than its earlier estimate of 50.0 mln tn, due to a larger rabi crop and weak spot prices, senior government officials said. So far, the Centre has bought nearly 15% more rice on year, a senior government official said, with 48.4 mln tn procured in the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing season. The government had procured 42.3 mln tn in the year-ago period. The farm ministry has formed Agri Reform Cell for implementation of amended Essential Commodities Act and central laws on inter-state trade of farm produce. Surpassing Punjab, Madhya Pradesh has become the largest wheat-procuring state in the country by buying 12.77 mln tn at the minimum support price so far in the 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) marketing year, a government official said. A survey by Indian Agribusiness Systems Ltd has estimated India's castor seed output at 1.96 mln tn in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun), as against the 2.04 mln tn it had projected in February. Last year, castor crop output was at 1.08 mln tn.

