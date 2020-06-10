App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Malaysia has decided to exempt palm oil and its derivatives completely from export duty during Jul-Dec as part of plans to support industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reports.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia has decided to exempt palm oil and its derivatives completely from export duty during Jul-Dec as part of plans to support industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reports. The acreage of cotton in Gujarat is expected to shrink at least 10% in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) despite higher minimum support prices as farmers are likely to shift to more lucrative crops like groundnut amid a dim demand outlook due to COVID19 pandemic, industry experts say. The government could procure 53.0 mln tn of rice in 2019-20 (Oct-Sep), higher than its earlier estimate of 50.0 mln tn, due to a larger rabi crop and weak spot prices, senior government officials said. So far, the Centre has bought nearly 15% more rice on year, a senior government official said, with 48.4 mln tn procured in the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing season. The government had procured 42.3 mln tn in the year-ago period. The farm ministry has formed Agri Reform Cell for implementation of amended Essential Commodities Act and central laws on inter-state trade of farm produce. Surpassing Punjab, Madhya Pradesh has become the largest wheat-procuring state in the country by buying 12.77 mln tn at the minimum support price so far in the 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) marketing year, a government official said. A survey by Indian Agribusiness Systems Ltd has estimated India's castor seed output at 1.96 mln tn in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun), as against the 2.04 mln tn it had projected in February. Last year, castor crop output was at 1.08 mln tn.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

