Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Production of jeera is likely to fall 25% in the ongoing 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) rabi season as lower returns from the crop have prompted farmers to shift to other remunerative options. However, the drop in production is unlikely to boost prices of the export-oriented spice as the market is well supplied, said market experts. The bull run in wholesale onion prices in key markets across the country in the past few months may be coming to an end as farmers have been flooding markets with the bulb vegetable over the past few days, traders said. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today urged the government to fix a quantitative limit on imports of duty-free refined edible oils from Nepal under the free trade pact to save domestic refiners. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop farm infrastructure and boost agricultural exports, an official release said. The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization has scaled down its coarse grain output estimate for 2020-21 to 1,471.5 mln tn from 1,478.3 mln tn as it expects a decline in maize production in the US and Ukraine. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index was at 105.0 points in November, up 4% on month. The index, which rose for the sixth straight month, was nearly 7% higher on year. The government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to formulate a mechanism for onion storage to minimise losses and transportation cost before creating the next buffer stock of the staple, a senior official said. India's castor oil exports jumped 31.8% on year to 55,438 tn in October, according to data from Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Exports were at 42,068 tn in the year-ago period. India's overall rabi acreage during 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is expected to increase by 2% from last year's record-high of 66.2 mln ha as timely harvest of kharif crop ensured that rabi sowing remained on schedule, which is also seen aided by abundant monsoon rainfall, CRISIL said.

