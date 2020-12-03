According to Geojit, The Trump administration banned imports of cotton products from China's Xinjiang region, saying evidence suggests the products are made with the forced labor of Uighurs.

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Trump administration banned imports of cotton products from China's Xinjiang region, saying evidence suggests the products are made with the forced labor of Uighurs. The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials would start detaining shipments containing cotton and cotton products originating from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a state-owned paramilitary organization known as XPCC. Prices of pulses ruling at much higher levels from the year-ago period have prompted the food and consumer affairs ministry to moot sales of the pulses at discounted rates in the open market, and it has sought comments from the finance ministry on the same, said a source close to the development. Global demand for coffee is seen improving from the second quarter of the 2020 -21 (Oct-Sep) coffee year with the expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, London-based brokerage house Marex Spectron said in a report. The crude degummed soyoil futures contract on National Stock Exchange recorded a turnover of 446.7 mln rupees on Tuesday, the day of its launch, the bourse said in a release. Mills across the country produced 4.29 mln tn of sugar during Oct-Nov, up a whopping 107% on year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. This is because of the early start to cane crushing this season. The 'deep depression' over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclone Burevi, the India Meteorological Department said. India's merchandise exports declined 9.1% on year to $23.43 bln in November as per preliminary data, the commerce and industry ministry said.

